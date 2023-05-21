The Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumor Suggests Will See Galadriel Captured By Orcs

Galadriel has quite a story arc in Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." She starts as a young Elf in the heavenly realm of Valinor. By the end of that same season, she's managed to anger her own king and leave a trail of chaos in her wake as she attempts to chase down and catch the Dark Lord Sauron before he surfaces again as a world superpower. Despite her best efforts, Sauron manages to succeed in resurrecting his fortunes, and he does so in a way that leaves Galadriel flabbergasted — by tricking her into trusting him in the guise of the tragic Man Halbrand.

When Season 2 starts, Galadriel won't be in proactive "catch evil before it can get established" mode. Instead, she'll be reacting to the news that Sauron is alive and well — and likely about to make his first major play to conquer Middle-earth. How Galadriel will react to this news is unknown, and we likely won't know much solid news for a while still (it looks like Season 2 will arrive in 2024 at this point), but a recent rumor indicates that Galadriel will stay active in resisting Sauron ...and even get into some trouble along the way.

Fansite Fellowship of Fans shared an exclusive scoop claiming that "Galadriel will get captured by Adar and the Orcs at some point in The Rings of Power Season 2." Adar (Joesph Mawle in Season 1) is the villainous counterpart to Sauron (Charlie Vickers). He's created by the show (i.e., he's not an original Tolkien character), and the last time we saw the compelling antagonist, he had just become the de-facto ruler of the newly minted Mordor. The question is, how and where could Galadriel cross paths with the corrupt Elf?