What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

As reviews flood in for James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the one thing everyone agrees on is that it's been a long time coming. Six years since the second installment in the series, to be precise, and nine since the first. Now that Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) are pop cultural fixtures that make Lego sets and plushies fly off the shelves at Target, it's hard to recall how risky the prospect of the Guardians seemed in 2014. The Marvel Cinematic Universe had been terrestrially bound, save for the "Thor" films, and it was unclear whether a comedy-forward space adventure would play with the franchise's demographic. But it was a smash hit, as was its sequel, both receiving rave reviews. So how does "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" stack up according to critics?

A lot has changed in those years since a movie ran under the "Guardians" banner, to put it mildly, and we're not just talking about Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) death in "Avengers: Infinity War." Development of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was hamstrung by Gunn's temporary firing from Disney in 2018, then by a global pandemic that sent the entire movie industry into a multi-year tailspin. Gunn himself is now the head of Marvel's erstwhile rival, DC Films, and this third outing represents his MCU swan song.

Critics who recently got to see the film are now weighing in en masse, and their opinions have been aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes, giving prospective moviegoers a sense of what to expect from Marvel's latest fare. And while some critics are soured on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," others hail it as one of the MCU's crown jewels.