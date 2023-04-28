Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is The End For Zoe Saldaña As Gamora

It's rare to get closure in a movie franchise as massive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's certainly shaping up that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the swan song for many of the beloved characters. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, has infamously said this will be his final outing as the character. With a week until the trilogy capper's release, Zoe Saldaña has also gone on the record saying she's done playing Gamora after this.

She's done plenty with the character, becoming a love interest to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) before being sacrificed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Infinity War" so that he could acquire the soul stone. She then returned in "Avengers: Endgame," albeit a version of her from another timeline who doesn't remember who Peter is. It sets up a unique dynamic between the two for "Vol. 3," and having gone through so much, it only makes sense that Saldaña is ready to pursue other opportunities.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress admitted her time in the MCU was coming to a close, "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora."