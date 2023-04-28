Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is The End For Zoe Saldaña As Gamora
It's rare to get closure in a movie franchise as massive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's certainly shaping up that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the swan song for many of the beloved characters. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, has infamously said this will be his final outing as the character. With a week until the trilogy capper's release, Zoe Saldaña has also gone on the record saying she's done playing Gamora after this.
She's done plenty with the character, becoming a love interest to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) before being sacrificed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Infinity War" so that he could acquire the soul stone. She then returned in "Avengers: Endgame," albeit a version of her from another timeline who doesn't remember who Peter is. It sets up a unique dynamic between the two for "Vol. 3," and having gone through so much, it only makes sense that Saldaña is ready to pursue other opportunities.
When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress admitted her time in the MCU was coming to a close, "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora."
Zoe Saldaña only expected to play Gamora in one Marvel movie
Zoe Saldaña is a movie franchise queen at this point. In addition to a prime spot in the MCU, she's also appeared in the most recent "Star Trek" movies as well as "Avatar" and its sequel. However, she never anticipated her Marvel role taking off as it did, admitting to THR that she only expected to play Gamora in one movie. Not only that, but director James Gunn has admitted that he originally planned on killing Gamora off in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." There were bigger plans for the character, and now with "Vol. 3," she gets to go out on her own terms.
Saldaña has been a part of this film series for nearly a decade, and although she's ready to say goodbye, she was still emotional when it came time to bid farewell. She described what it was like on her final day of filming, "I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship." Chris Pratt took a more humorous approach by reading old press articles about how the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" was going to be Marvel's first bomb.
It remains to be seen where precisely Gamora winds up by the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." But Saldaña has given so much to the character; hopefully, she'll receive a fitting send-off.