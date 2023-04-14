Renfield Proves If Universal Wants A Dark Universe Reboot, Nostalgia - Not Modernization - Is The Ticket

With the release of the Universal Pictures horror-comedy "Renfield" — starring Nicholas Hoult in the title role and Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula — fans of the studio's legendary Universal Monsters are experiencing a bit of a fright, but not the scares you expect to see with this classic brand. Instead, the fear is over the modern day setting of "Renfield," and whether Universal has learned that the idea of rebooting its classic IP with films set in the present — instead of keeping them as period films — simply doesn't work.

Consider Universal's Dark Universe, which began — and unceremoniously ended — with an ill-fated reboot of "The Mummy" in 2017. Fashioned as a Tom Cruise vehicle where the period settings of the 1932 original and 1999 Brendan Fraser update were both sidelined for a modern-day interpretation, the film felt more like "Mission: Impossible" than either the atmospheric original or its adventurous remake. Simply put, "The Mummy" was a huge gamble and its big loss at the box office was a crushing blow to the Universal Monsters franchise, especially considering Cruise — arguably one of the last huge action stars in the world — couldn't even save it.

Six years later, will "Renfield" — which has a relatively modest production budget of $86 million — get wrapped up in the same mistakes as its mummified predecessor, and bury the prospects for more Universal Monsters films for good? When the first trailer dropped, this seemed like a real possibility.

Maybe not, though. Because in reality, the film is a surprisingly loving ode to its 1931 predecessor, the Bela Lugosi-starring "Dracula." And maybe, if Universal continues this trend, the studio will realize that leaning into nostalgia, instead of quivering away from it, is the ticket to rebuilding the Universal Monsters brand.