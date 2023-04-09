The Super Mario Bros. Movie Debut Levels Up The Box Office

It was already apparent that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was hitting on some special box office powerups before the weekend even began thanks to its Wednesday opening. Now, Sunday morning has come along, and the animated film has continued to smash box office expectations. With a $146 million domestic opening weekend (not counting the almost $60 million it grossed on Wednesday and Thursday), Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are now the stars of the biggest opening weekend of the year so far.

Variety also reports that its $146 million opening weekend has given "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" the second-best opening weekend for any animated film, falling short of only the 2019 remake of "The Lion King" and its phenomenal $191 million opening weekend. And if you were to classify the "Lion King" remake as live-action, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" could be considered to have had the biggest box office debut for any animated film, ever.

That makes "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" a legitimate heavy-hitter, the success of which various media conglomerates will be attempting to replicate for some time to come. Even Cinemark theaters took the unusual step of releasing a press statement about the film's success. "'The Super Mario Bros. Movie's' strong performance with the family audience this weekend is just another example of the consistent consumer enthusiasm for seeing great films on the big screen," said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, the chief marketing and content officer for Cinemark.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has scored some big success at the box office, and it seems that several factors might be contributing to the film's position as a new box office juggernaut.