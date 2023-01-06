Nicolas Cage Details How He Saddled Up For His First Western, The Old Way - Exclusive Interview

Even though Nicolas Cage has been in more than 100 films — playing in every creative space imaginable, including comedy ("Moonstruck"), drama ("Leaving Las Vegas"), action ("Con-Air" and "National Treasure"), superhero ("Ghost Rider"), sci-fi ("Face-Off"), and horror-comedy (the upcoming "Renfield") — there's always been one genre that's eluded the Oscar-winning actor.

Cage even entertained the masses by playing a heightened version of himself in 2022's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," yet no one has ever asked the prolific film star to saddle up for the Western genre; that is, until "The Old Way."

New in select theaters today, January 6, and premiering on premium video on demand and premium digital on January 13, "The Old Way" stars Cage as Colton Briggs, a once cold-blooded gunslinger who leaves the old life and finds meaning as a family man. The past comes back to haunt Colton 20 years later, however, when the vengeful son of his last victim and his posse track down the legendary gunman and inflict a terrible tragedy on his family.

As such, Colton has no choice but to return to his violent ways to track down the perpetrators, but he can do so only if he brings his sheltered 12-year-old daughter, Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), with him. The more time they spend together on the trail, the more Brooke learns about her father's dark past, and Colton discovers that Brooke is more like him than he thinks.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Cage details his dream of acting in a Western and explains why "The Old Way" bears some resemblance to a classic Western film and its lauded remake yet establishes its own identity. Also, Cage gives a peek at his upcoming role as the classic character Dracula in "Renfield," revealing in the process how he's a massive fan of Universal movie monsters.