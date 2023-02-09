Bob Iger's Latest Disney Reorganization Finally Kills An Unpopular Bob Chapek Policy

Corporate synergy seems to be the name of the game, as one massive conglomerate after another either merges or munches up another of its competitors. Not even entities as vast and omnipresent as Disney are immune to restructuring and reorganization, especially as streaming grows more competitive than ever.

Of course, this isn't to suggest that Disney+ or any Disney properties save "Strange World" are really suffering at the moment. With each new Marvel movie raking in the dough and the extended "Star Wars" universe garnering more attention than ever (via Parrot Analytics), the house that Mickey built has also announced the renewal of three of its biggest animated sitcoms: "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," and "The Simpsons."

Still, it looks like change is coming for Disney as a corporate entity, and the recent shake-up has shifted the players around on the board in a number of notable ways. However, unlike Netflix's recent password-sharing debacle, it looks like the news might actually be a net positive for viewers.