Strange World Will Cost Disney $100 Million In Losses

Disney's "Strange World" left much to be desired after its opening weekend at the box office. According to Variety, the new computer-animated family movie only racked up $11.9 million on its opening weekend and only performed slightly better over the five-day holiday opening with a total of $18.6 million.

"Strange World" premiered in nearly 4,200 across the country, and the sci-fi fantasy still posted one of the worst ticket sales of any Disney movie in modern times. The international box office opening was also a pretty poor showing for the film, earning only $9.2 million across 43 markets. Disney did not release "Strange World" in Russia and China for geopolitical reasons as well as the "entire Middle East" because it features an LGBTQ+ character who would likely be a point of contention for censors in the region (per Variety).

With the very unimpressive start to its theatrical run, "Strange World" has a long way to go to have any hope of breaking even.