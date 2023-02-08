Sequels For Toy Story, Zootopia, And Frozen Are In The Works At Disney

Between its two animation studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, Disney has produced some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. That, consequently, means the studio has created and overseen some of the most successful and popular animated movie franchises in Hollywood history. Disney, to its credit, hasn't let the opportunities presented by its ownership of so many animated franchises pass it by, either.

Over the past several decades, both Walt Disney Animation and Pixar have released sequels to some of their most beloved titles. Some of those films have, inevitably, been more well-received than others, but nearly all of them have succeeded in keeping moviegoers interested in their respective franchises. Now, it looks like Disney is intent on trying to keep that trend going for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, thanks to a new update from Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, animation fans now know that they can look forward to seeing, at the very least, three major animated sequels that are currently in development.