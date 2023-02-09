Alec Baldwin Is Now Being Sued In Addition To Those Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

According to family attorney Gloria Allred, the suit filed by Halyna Hutchins' parents and sister accuses Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, five additional producers, and others of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium for the damage done to the family itself (via THR). "What we seek is an acknowledgement of what was taken — the loving relationship," Allred told reporters on February 9 (via CNN). "Whatever happens with the criminal case, we are pursuing this civil lawsuit for them to win justice," she said.

According to Allred, Hutchins' parents and sister currently live in Ukraine and are suffering from severe emotional distress related to both the war with Russia and also Halyna's devastating death. "There has been no outreach by Mr. Baldwin, no apology," Allred said (via Deadline). "The settlement was for Matthew and his child, and we are now representing others in the family, Mom, Dad and sister, and there has been no settlement for them."

Baldwin, along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is currently facing a maximum of five years behind bars on charges of felony involuntary manslaughter in the fourth-degree and involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. "Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be 'charged in the alternative' with the two counts of manslaughter, meaning that a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty," explained District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies in a January 19 tweet. If convicted of fourth-degree involuntary manslaughter, the pair will face an 18-month jail sentence and $5,000 fine.