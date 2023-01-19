How Much Time Could Alec Baldwin Serve If Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter?

Alec Baldwin became the focus of international news on Thursday, January 19, following an announcement by New Mexico prosecutors that the actor would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." A lot is being said about the embattled actor in wake of the news, but one of the biggest things people have been wondering is what will happen to Baldwin if he is convicted — and how long he could possibly be behind bars.

If you ask legal experts, it's hard for many to argue against the likelihood of there being a jail sentence should there be a conviction. Joshua Kastenberg, a professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law, told the Los Angeles Times, "I can't imagine a scenario where the person who fires the gun is relieved of any responsibility ... As a D.A., you want to send a message ... that you don't have two legal systems in your county, one for the powerful, and one for everybody else."

In their statement Thursday, the Santa Fe District Attorney's office explained that they were charging Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in connection to what happened on the "Rust" set in October 2021, before Hutchins was shot. The prosecutors cited a "criminal disregard for safety" and said that if Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed had "done their job[s]," then Hutchins would still be alive today. "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard," said prosecutor Andrea Reeb (via NBC News). As a result, Baldwin could possibly spend multiple years behind bars if convicted, with there being a terrifying mandatory sentence on the table, according to officials.