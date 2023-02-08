Yellowstone Should End Soon, Actually (And Here's Why)

All hell broke loose on February 6 when Deadline reported that the record-breaking force that is Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" was nearing its end, thanks in large part to its lead star, Kevin Costner (aka, the series' central patriarch and protagonist, John Dutton). Evidently, sources told the publication that disputes over Costner's schedule and the actor's desire to focus on his own projects have led to morale issues with the series' other stars, and created frustration for Sheridan. After rejecting Costner's recent time commitment proposal, these sources claimed, the network decided to shift its focus to a new series potentially led by none other than Matthew McConaughey.

In response, the network sought to quell fans fears: "We have no news to report," said a spokesperson for Paramount Network, adding "Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come." Though the spokesperson didn't officially confirm McConaughey's casting in any upcoming series, they did reference the franchise expansion and say, "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner" (via Entertainment Weekly).

Now, maybe it's just smoke, or maybe it's a big old "Yellowstone" bonfire, but whether you're a die-hard fan of the series, a serious series skeptic, or one of the many who tune-in because you simply can't look away (even if you aren't quite sure how to feel about the drama unfolding before you), it may be time to come together around a cold, hard truth: "Yellowstone" should end soon.