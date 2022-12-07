Cultural Critics Looking For A Political Agenda In Yellowstone Are Missing The Point

The argument that Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" has fully established itself as prestige TV for the conservative viewer, as framed by TV Guide, is abundantly clear — the creator's ongoing refute of this reality notwithstanding. After all, the show's central protagonist is a wealthy, white rancher fighting the good fight against progress and retribution, and though Sheridan told The Atlantic's Sridhar Pappu that the show was really about exploring the idea of kingdom and morality (e.g.,"does morality factor into the defense of the kingdom? And what does that make the king?") the series made its Royalist thoughts on the latter abundantly clear long ago. The show's success in the South and Midwest (per Paramount) is a surprise to no one, and the "life imitating art imitating life" impact its success has had on Montana (per CNBC), while almost too perfectly ironic, was as predictable as a certain Dutton storming away from the dinner table at least once an episode.

And yet, for all its abject conservatism, the efforts of "Yellowstone" to appeal to and appease a wider range of viewers — successful or not — in Season 1 and part of Season 2 are worth considering. Now, to be clear, as a liberal apology for a series that slid (and continues to slide) so far to the right of its starting point, those efforts fail entirely. But the timing of when — and the speed at which — those efforts fell fully by the wayside speaks directly to the straightforward and wholly unromantic agenda upon which Sheridan ultimately settled. That is: defending, expanding, and promoting the kingdom of "Yellowstone."