Formal Charges To Be Filed Tuesday Against Alec Baldwin And Rust Armorer

It's been a tumultuous month for Alec Baldwin and "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed following the long-awaited January 19 announcement of involuntary manslaughter charges against them for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Now, less than two weeks later, it's about to all become official.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, prosecutors are slated to file formal charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed for the October 2021 "Rust" incident, which saw Baldwin fatally shooting Hutchins after being handed a gun that Gutierrez-Reed had supposedly checked for live ammo and loaded (via The New York Times). Assistant director Dave Halls, who allegedly handled the weapon after Gutierrez-Reed loaded it and checked for blanks, has agreed to a plea deal for negligent use of a deadly weapon in exchange for his testimony against his fellow "Rust" crewmembers. Lawyers for both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have proclaimed their innocence and plan to prove it in court.

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas told reporters in a statement. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Prosecutors have said that Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed, and Halls are all ultimately to blame for Hutchins' death. "If any one of these three people ... had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today," said special prosecutor Andrea Reeb in a January 19 statement. "It's that simple." And in a public statement issued on January 30, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office revealed that it would be formally charging Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.