Looper Survey: The Most Impressive Element Of HBO's Adaptation Of The Last Of Us According To Fans

There's been a lot to like about HBO's "The Last of Us" so far, with it appearing to finally figure out the secret of the perfect video game adaptation. Now three episodes in as of this writing, we asked fans of the Pedro Pascal-led series to tell Looper what they thought the most impressive element of the show was overall, out of everything they've seen from Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). And some of the answers were a little surprising.

Episode 3 — which aired on Sunday, January 29 — saw some intense moments and an unexpected death scene involving two legacy characters. As usual, several things appeared to be straight out of the Naughty Dog and Sony Entertainment video game that inspired the series, and others were slightly different. But "The Last of Us" ultimately stayed true to the source material and all of the grit that comes with it.

Looper polled nearly 9,000 people on YouTube and asked viewers to choose from a list of five show elements and select the one that stood out the most so far. The options were set design, cast performances, the script's depiction of "The Last of Us" game, the replication of the Clickers, and the show's world-building. With reviews of the HBO series all saying the same thing, it should be obvious which one the fans went with.