HBO's The Last Of Us Has Figured Out The Secret Of The Perfect Video Game Adaptation

Contains mild spoilers for "The Last of Us" video game franchise

If you've kept up with the news about HBO's "The Last of Us," you might already suspect that the project arrives with a significant amount of hype. Game creator Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl" helmsman Craig Mazin may very well be the best possible people to bring the bleakness of the Cordyceps apocalypse to live action, and all-purpose superstar Pedro Pascal and fellow "Game of Thrones" alumna Bella Ramsey are inspired choices to portray the central survivors, Joel and Ellie.

The stakes to adapt one of the most beloved video games in history may have been high, but "The Last of Us" succeeds -– to the point that Slashfilm's review of the show piles plaudit upon plaudit on the execution, and the BBC has declared it the king of video game adaptations. So how, exactly, does "The Last of Us" pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat, and manage to deliver a perfect video game adaptation? Let's take a look at its secrets.