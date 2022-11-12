Alec Baldwin Names Rust Crew Members In New Lawsuit

Last year, Alec Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting that tragically took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Since then, the Santa Fe Sheriff's office has completed a thorough investigation of what went wrong that day and sent its report to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies in late October. The report hasn't been made public (yet), but her office has received just over half of the $635,000 in funding she has requested to file criminal charges and prosecute those responsible for the incident.

But who will the DA end up filing charges against? The answer to that question remains unclear. Earlier this weekend, Baldwin filed a lawsuit against four "Rust" crewmembers for negligence (via Deadline) whom he believes are truly at fault. Those individuals are Seth Kennedy, owner of the supply company which provided the weapons and ammunition used for filming; Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the set armorer who has been accused of acting recklessly in the past; David Halls, the first assistant director who told everyone on set that the gun was "cold" and safe to handle; and property master Sarah Zachry, Gutierrez's boss.