Alec Baldwin Makes A Stunning Claim In First Interview After Rust Shooting

"I have done thousands of interviews over the last 20 years," journalist George Stephanopoulos said of his recent sit-down with "Rust" actor and producer Alec Baldwin. "This was the most intense I have ever experienced."

In an upcoming interview airing next week on ABC, Stephanopoulos has obtained the first long-form interview Baldwin has done since the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his now-scrapped Western, "Rust," and it appears that Baldwin has made some absolutely shocking claims while in conversation with the veteran reporter.

On October 21, Baldwin was reportedly handed a gun on the set, which should have been filled with dummy rounds but did in fact contain live (read: deadly) ammunition. The gun went off in Baldwin's hand, hitting Hutchins, who was declared dead shortly thereafter. Since then, the incident has been one of America's top stories, with investigations ongoing into the experience of the employees and lax safety standards on the production, both of which may have contributed to the horrific accident. Baldwin has called the shooting a "one-in-a-trillion event" (via CBS News).

In advance clips of the Stephanopoulos interview, Baldwin calls the shooting the worst thing that ever happened to him and makes an emphatic claim that seemingly modifies one of the central facts around which the entire case hinges.