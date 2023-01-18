Eddie Murphy Thought He Was Going To Die Filming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

When it comes to making movies, Eddie Murphy is no Tom Cruise — and he doesn't care who knows it.

The recent Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the 2023 Golden Globes and admitted that there were times when he was on set of his much-anticipated new movie, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," and thought he was going to keel over and die while doing his stunts. "It was so, so hard," Murphy said. "I did 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984) when I was 21. I'm 61. So ... playing a character you played when you was 21, it's just physical, an action movie. It was just really, really hard."

According to Murphy, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" has finished shooting and is expected to be released on Netflix later this year. The film was helmed by director Mark Malloy and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Eddie Murphy, Chad Oman, and Melissa Reid (via Deadline). It boasts a star-studded cast that includes a number of familiar faces from the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise, including Judge Reinhold as Detective Sgt. Billy Rosewood and John Ashton as Detective Sgt. John Taggart. The movie's new stars will include Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others.

As for what pushed Murphy to his physical limits, the Hollywood legend told ET that there were a number of different stunts and other things required of him to play Axel Foley this go-around — including being extra agile on-set — which apparently brought on his aforementioned fear of dying.