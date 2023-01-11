Eddie Murphy Says 'It's All Love' Despite Name-Dropping Will Smith At The Golden Globes

Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy stole the show at the 2023 Golden Globes with a viral award speech that included a hilarious jab at Will Smith. After hearing the joke, it's easy to assume that Murphy may have some sort of beef with the "Emancipation" actor and the 2022 Oscars slap heard 'round the world, as many actors and comedians have since come forward to defend Chris Rock and shame Smith for what he did, including Jim Carrey and Wanda Sykes. But the Cecil B. DeMille award winner insists that it's actually "all love" between him and Smith.

"I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind," Murphy said while accepting his lifetime achievement trophy. "There's a blueprint and I followed it my whole career. It's very simple. Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

The moment, which quickly went viral, led to speculation online as to how Murphy felt about the slap and Smith himself. One Twitter user, @KoikingGlobal, wrote: "Will is clearly not in the cool circle anymore after that s***. Eddie Murphy making a complete a** out of him a year later is evidence." But that might not be true going off Murphy's statements to reporters after the Golden Globes.