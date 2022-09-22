Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley Adds Four Familiar Faces To Its Star-Studded Cast

It's been almost 20 years, but fans of the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise will soon be getting a fourth film. It will also be a fourth chance to join with one of Eddie Murphy's most iconic characters, Axel Foley, the street-wise Detroit police officer whose cases seem to pull him back time and again to swank Beverly Hills.

Some iteration of this fourth installment has been floating through the pop culture ether since the mid-1990s. Various directors and producers have been attached over the years. Murphy has said in several interviews that he would be open to returning. Now, after all that time, it's finally happening. Filming started in late August, with Murphy back in the role of Detective Foley (via MovieWeb). This time around, he'll be joined by some new faces in the franchise, including Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (via Deadline).

But the amount of time and the presence of new characters doesn't mean that Foley will be the only returning character. Far from it, in fact. Longtime fans of the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise will have plenty of familiar faces ready to greet them.