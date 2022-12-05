Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill Are Hilariously Awkward In The First Trailer For You People

Upon close examination, the career arcs of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy aren't dissimilar. Both actors cut their teeth in the comedy world — Murphy in "Saturday Night Live" and Hill in the Judd Apatow school of comedy — before pivoting to more complex, dramatic roles. In 2007, Murphy earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his performance in "Dreamgirls." Hill followed suit in 2011, then again in 2013, with nominations for "Moneyball" and "The Wolf of Wall Street." However, that doesn't mean the actors have lost their ability to garner a quick laugh when necessary.

The duo is teaming up in Netflix's comedy feature "You People." A callback to familial culture clash movies like "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner," Hill plays Ezra, Murphy's would-be son-in-law. As one YouTuber sagely put it in the new teaser trailer's comment section, "It's the duo that we never imagined, but after seeing this, it's the duo that we needed."