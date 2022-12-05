Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill Are Hilariously Awkward In The First Trailer For You People
Upon close examination, the career arcs of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy aren't dissimilar. Both actors cut their teeth in the comedy world — Murphy in "Saturday Night Live" and Hill in the Judd Apatow school of comedy — before pivoting to more complex, dramatic roles. In 2007, Murphy earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his performance in "Dreamgirls." Hill followed suit in 2011, then again in 2013, with nominations for "Moneyball" and "The Wolf of Wall Street." However, that doesn't mean the actors have lost their ability to garner a quick laugh when necessary.
The duo is teaming up in Netflix's comedy feature "You People." A callback to familial culture clash movies like "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner," Hill plays Ezra, Murphy's would-be son-in-law. As one YouTuber sagely put it in the new teaser trailer's comment section, "It's the duo that we never imagined, but after seeing this, it's the duo that we needed."
Jonah Hill is Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's would-be son-in-law
The new teaser trailer for "You People" shows a cringe-inducing meeting between Jonah Hill's character, Ezra, and his girlfriend's parents, played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Filmed at the iconic Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, Hill attempts to explain why he would make a good husband for Amira, but he can't seem to stop putting his foot in his mouth. Long and Murphy's dry disappointment is pitch-perfect against the sunny Hill.
"You People" is the feature directorial debut from Kenya Barris, the creator of "Black-ish" and its spinoffs as well as "#blackAF," and he co-wrote the script with Hill. Though Hill, Murphy, and Long are the only characters to appear in the teaser, "You People" boasts an impressive cast that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, and Alani "La La" Anthony.
"You People" hits Netflix on January 27.