We Watched The 2023 Golden Globes So You Didn't Have To - Looper Staff Reacts

If you invite Jennifer Coolidge to anything — a fictional luxury resort, an awards show, a baby shower, probably — you have to know she's going to choose violence, which is why I knew stuff was gonna get weird as soon as she stepped up to the podium to present Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series. First, Coolidge detailed her conversation with Kara — and I'm sure you're asking, who is Kara? The truth is, I don't know, because over the course of Coolidge's time onstage, I quite literally lost track! I'm sorry, Kara! You sound amazing! — about being asked to present at the Globes in the first place.

First, the "White Lotus" star was worried she'd trip, to which the mysterious Kara said, "wear Crocs." Then she was worried about the "ticker-tape," meaning the teleprompter, to which Kara said, "it follows your voice." Then Jennifer was worried about mispronouncing names and made it through everyone from Bill Nighy to Kaley Cuoco, explaining how many times she's found herself in a situation where she just... can't say someone's name correctly. Then, she finally got around to the nominees and closed out this entire rant by awarding an Oscar instead of a Golden Globe. Later that evening, she returned to the stage thanks to her well-earned "White Lotus" win, thanked Ryan Murphy and only Ryan Murphy for giving her a shot in Hollywood, and said she'd do "American Pie 6 or 7" if asked, following all of that with... a shockingly emotional ode to Mike White, who gave her the role of Tanya McQuoid and apparently helped her... get invited to her neighbors' parties again? (White sobbed in the audience, only to arrive onstage shortly thereafter to accept his own Globe absolutely bitzed and still crying. The Golden Globes are so, so wonderfully drunk.)

Give Jennifer Coolidge six more Golden Globes, an EGOT, a Nobel Peace Prize, one of those giant novelty checks, and a Congressional Medal of Honor, and then let her host every awards show until the end of time, unless she can't make it and Billy Eichner can sub in. Okay, great! Glad we're all in agreement!