Jim Carrey Has The Hottest Take Yet On Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Not since the "La La Land" and "Moonlight" mix-up has there been so much Oscars buzz before, during, or after the big ceremony. The Academy Awards are always full of viral moments, from bold red carpet looks to show-stopping live performances. However, it tends to be the awkward moments that leave the most lasting impressions. The 2017 best picture fiasco will likely outlive this year's best picture winner (which was "CODA," by the way) in the memory of the average viewer.

However, chances are even better than Will Smith's 2022 Oscars outburst will top even that major mistake from a few years ago. On Sunday, Smith unexpectedly slapped best documentary feature presenter Chris Rock after the comedian took to the stage. Smith's encounter with Rock came after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, which was shaved following her hair loss related to her alopecia – something she has been open with on social media. Even though this is all public knowledge, it's unclear what the exact reason or thinking for Smith hitting Rock in the fact was at that moment beyond the best actor winner seemingly defending Pinkett Smith from Rock's joke, which was aimed at her appearance.

Just a few days out from the 94th annual Academy Awards, opinions surrounding Smith and Rock's Oscars interaction are endless. Some people understand of Smith's defense of Pinkett Smith, while others condemn his use of physical violence. The "King Richard" actor has since issued a formal apology to Rock, but some of Smith's Hollywood peers aren't so quick to forgive him.