Jim Carrey Has The Hottest Take Yet On Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Not since the "La La Land" and "Moonlight" mix-up has there been so much Oscars buzz before, during, or after the big ceremony. The Academy Awards are always full of viral moments, from bold red carpet looks to show-stopping live performances. However, it tends to be the awkward moments that leave the most lasting impressions. The 2017 best picture fiasco will likely outlive this year's best picture winner (which was "CODA," by the way) in the memory of the average viewer.
However, chances are even better than Will Smith's 2022 Oscars outburst will top even that major mistake from a few years ago. On Sunday, Smith unexpectedly slapped best documentary feature presenter Chris Rock after the comedian took to the stage. Smith's encounter with Rock came after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, which was shaved following her hair loss related to her alopecia – something she has been open with on social media. Even though this is all public knowledge, it's unclear what the exact reason or thinking for Smith hitting Rock in the fact was at that moment beyond the best actor winner seemingly defending Pinkett Smith from Rock's joke, which was aimed at her appearance.
Just a few days out from the 94th annual Academy Awards, opinions surrounding Smith and Rock's Oscars interaction are endless. Some people understand of Smith's defense of Pinkett Smith, while others condemn his use of physical violence. The "King Richard" actor has since issued a formal apology to Rock, but some of Smith's Hollywood peers aren't so quick to forgive him.
Jim Carrey condemns reaction to Smith's Oscars win
"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" star Jim Carrey spoke with Gayle King on CBS Mornings (via Twitter) and condemned the public reaction to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock. Namely, he did not approve of the audience giving the "I Am Legend" actor a standing ovation after winning his award. "I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse," he said. In general, Carrey believes there is no excuse for Smith to have gotten physical, regardless of whatever jokes Rock was making. As such, the "Sonic" actor's opinion about the entirety of the Dolby Theater applauding Smith for his best actor win, however monumental it may be in Smith's professional legacy, was not kind.
Carrey also said that if he was on the receiving end of Smith's slap, he wouldn't be quick to forgive like Rock. In fact, he claims that he would have sued Smith for $200 million after the fact. His reasoning is mainly down to the longevity of the action in the public consciousness, as it will now live online forever thanks to its record on social media. While Carrey claims he has nothing personal against Smith, he was ashamed that Smith's anger got the best of him. "It cast a shadow over everyone's shining moment last night. [...] It was a selfish moment," Carrey added.