Will Smith's Recorded Response About His Oscars Slap Is A Lot To Take

Throughout Will Smith's YouTube video, the Best Actor winner issued multiple apologies to not only Chris Rock but the comedian's mother, brother, family, his wife Jada, his own children, and all the other Academy Award nominees who were being honored the night of the slap. Smith also explains that he's reached out to Rock for forgiveness but has yet to hear back.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk," Smith said. "And when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I saw an interview that Chris' mother did and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment I just didn't realize, and, you know, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris's mother. I want to apologize to Chris's family. Specifically, Tony Rock...Tony Rock was my man. And this is probably irreparable." Turning his attention to Jada and his own family, Smith says: "I'm sorry, babe. I wanna say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us." He then apologized to the nominees, telling them: "You know, this is a community, It's like I won because you voted for me. And it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment."

According to Smith, disappointing people is his "central trauma," which means he hates to let people down. "So it, it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me," the actor explained before diving into what his next steps are.