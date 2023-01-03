Glass Onion Continues To Rise Up Netflix's All-Time Watch List

In a year with plenty of prestige cinema, including "Amsterdam," flopping, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" definitely was an exception. This shouldn't be a surprise, given that Rian Johnson's original "Knives Out" more or less revived the drawing room mystery subgenre with a remarkable amount of freshness and intelligence.

Then again, Netflix intentionally limited the timeframe and the number of theaters that showed "Glass Onion" before yanking it in favor of a fast pivot to streaming. The film opened on November 23, 2022, for a limited one-week run in theaters. Netflix subscribers waited until December 23 for it to appear on the streaming service. During that window of time, the streamer essentially let the buzz and critical praise build and heighten anticipation for the movie's streaming debut. In fact, Netflix even declined to release box office figures.

The fairly unorthodox strategy reflects an ongoing debate at Netflix about just how valuable theaters are to a service whose business model still revolves around growing a subscriber base (via Variety). After some worrying signs, that new subscriber count is rebounding. And, as far as the streaming numbers for "Glass Onion" are concerned, the strategy appears to be working.