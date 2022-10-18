Netflix's New Subscriber Count Is Rebounding In A Big Way

Being the first one in the market doesn't always mean that you'll always dominate that market. According to Business Insider, Hydrox cookies, known commonly as the cheap knock-off to Oreos, are not a knock-off of Oreos at all. In fact, Hydrox came first and Oreo copied them but, through a better marketing campaign and a more palatable name, Oreo surpassed the cookie it copied and today is the most popular cookie in the world. Is Netflix, which was one of the first streaming services on the market alongside Hulu, in danger of becoming the Hydrox of streaming?

Netflix has not been in the best shape lately as a company. According to Time magazine, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in January through March of 2022 and an additional 1 million in its second quarter. And that 1 million subscriber loss is, sadly, good news, as the streaming giant predicted a loss of 2 million subscribers, leading Netflix to lay off employees and introduce a cheaper ad-based subscription tier.

Seeking Alpha argues that the reason for Netflix's financial difficulties is that too many competitors have flooded the market, forcing it to contend not just with Hulu, like in its early days, but also against HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and a whole slew of others. A lot of these competitors are also attached to major studios, meaning they have large back catalogs of quality material and existing relationships with big-name stars.

But now, Netflix has gotten some good news for a change, and things may be looking up for the company.