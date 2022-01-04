Don't Look Up Just Hit A Major Netflix Milestone

Following its Netflix debut on December 24, 2021, "Don't Look Up" appears to have reeled in countless households and had them in stitches with its darkly amusing tale. According to data from Netflix's Top 10 site, the Adam McKay-directed comedy has already become the third most-watched film ever within two weeks of its premiere — 11 days, to be exact, at the time of writing. Per the official page, "Don't Look Up" has earned more than 263 million watch hours before it's hit the 28-day mark used to help tally these giant stats.

The holiday months gave the bountiful gift of tremendous views to the streaming service. The last two months of 2021 provided Netflix with two of their biggest hit films as "Red Notice," which came out in November 2021, currently sits at the top spot ahead of "Bird Box," which has approximately 364 million watch hours, and "Don't Look Up."

"Red Notice," which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, has already shattered another stunning Netflix record by having the biggest opening day for a film on the streaming service. It's also notable that "Don't Look Up" and "Red Notice" pulled a staggering amount of views despite critical reception to both films being mixed. However, their audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes seem to back up their Top Ten status on the streaming giant. "Don't Look Up" has a respectable 72%, while "Red Notice" has an impressive 92%.

Stream "Don't Look Up" right now on Netflix.