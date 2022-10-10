Here's What Amsterdam Flopping Could Mean For The Future Of Cinema

It would appear that, for all the anticipation and marketing, the makers of "Amsterdam" missed the mark. The absurdist period comedy, based on the infamous 1933 "Business Plot" in which several wealthy businessmen conspired to overthrow President Franklin Roosevelt in a coup, is being called a dud by reviewers. The opening of Christy Lemire's review at RogerEbert.com just about says it all. "Simultaneously overstuffed and undernourished, frantic and meandering, 'Amsterdam' is one big, star-studded, hot mess of a movie." Currently it comes in at a cringey 34% at Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately for director David O. Russell –- as well as the litany of stars appearing in the movie, from Christian Bale to Margot Robbie and Chris Rock to Anya Taylor-Joy –- the box office seems to match the critics' withering assessments. The $80 million movie came in a distant third on its opening weekend, falling after "Smile" and "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," and pulling down just $6.5 million (via Variety).

It is, of course, always a disappointment to those involved when a film flops. But for some commentators, the dismal performance of "Amsterdam" may portend stormy seas for its ilk of film more generally.