Ryan Coogler's Original Black Panther 2 Would Have Tackled This Major MCU Trope In A Unique Way

While speaking with The New York Times, Ryan Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole opened up about their original idea for the "Black Panther" sequel, which would have tackled the repercussions and effects of the Blip. "It was absolutely nothing like what we made," Coogler said about the original plot. The director continued, revealing that the film would have been about T'Challa and his son with Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). "It was going to be a father-son story from the perspective of a father, because the first movie had been a father-son story from the perspective of the sons," he said. The first "Black Panther" film dealt with T'Challa coming to terms with his late father T'Chaka's (John Kani) decision to kill his own brother and abandon his nephew, who grew up to become the film's antagonist, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

"In the script, T'Challa was a dad who'd had this forced five-year absence from his son's life," Coogler continued, discussing how the opening moments of the sequel would have been an animated sequence involving Nakia and their son, Toussaint. "You realize that he doesn't know his dad was the Black Panther. He's never met him ... Then, we cut to reality and it's the night that everybody comes back from the Blip. You see T'Challa meet the kid for the first time."

"Then it cuts ahead three years and he's essentially co-parenting," Coogler said. The director then revealed the film would have taken place in the summer, with T'Challa's son joining him in Wakanda on a mission to save the world.

Coogler's original direction isn't too surprising considering a common element in the MCU is exploring the relationships sons have with their fathers. Foundational films like "Iron Man II," "Thor," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and even recent additions like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" have all seen heroes struggling to have relationships with their fathers. However, Coogler's vision definitely would have been intriguing.