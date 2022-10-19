The Original Black Panther 2 Screenplay Was Heavily Focused On T'Challa

Excitement for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in the air as the long-awaited sequel to "Black Panther" is set to arrive in November. Unfortunately, the movie will be a bittersweet affair for MCU fans as Chadwick Boseman won't be part of the proceedings. The star, who played T'Challa in "Black Panther" and other MCU releases, passed away in 2020 aged 43 (per The New York Times). "Black Panther 2" will honor his legacy, but his absence will certainly be felt.

The actor's unfortunate passing also meant that the sequel had to be rewritten, which led to some interesting developments. For example, "Black Panther 2" has been compared to "The Godfather" in recent times. Nate Moore, Marvel's VP of Production and Development, described the story as "that feeling of families at war" while explaining its similarities to Francis Ford Coppola's mob classic. Elsewhere, the film will feature Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) as the antagonist who wages war on Wakanda.

Prior to these developments, however, "Black Panther 2" was supposed to revolve around T'Challa and his ongoing journey. That movie can no longer happen for obvious reasons, but the film's creators did open up about their original plans for the sequel during a recent interview.