Ryan Coogler Reflects On Chadwick Boseman's Profound Influence On Black Panther

Since Chadwick Boseman originated the role of T'Challa in a non-Black Panther movie, he was in a unique position to flesh out the character before a director had even signed on to do "Black Panther." "He was having hard conversations about what Wakanda was going to be, and those conversations relied on his talent," said Coogler. "You talk about Marvel being ten steps ahead of the game, Chadwick was 30 steps ahead of the game. In many ways he was ahead of the studio, in terms of being confident in what was going to work."

Once production on "Black Panther" began in earnest, Boseman went above and beyond his role as the lead actor. According to Coogler, the term "team player" underestimates Boseman's involvement. "He gave feedback, and it wasn't just personal feedback," noted Coogler. "He came to every audition that I needed him at. He gave feedback on what it was like to play across from these people. He read every script."

Moreover, Boseman brought his years of experience to the "Black Panther" set. "Chad was a writer, he was a director, he was an African cultural historian. He knew Shakespeare. He knew it all," Coogler said glowingly. "He brought a level of seriousness and earnestness and he was more confident in me than I was in myself at the time." Coates best summarizes Boseman's indispensable role in the creation of "Black Panther." "It sounds like he was a steward of the character, a steward of Wakanda before there was even a movie."

For the team behind the upcoming film, making "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" without Boseman is a tribute to the actor that brought the franchise to life. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters on November 11.