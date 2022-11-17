Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is The Perfect Conclusion To The MCU's Phase Four

It's pretty easy to track the first three phases of the MCU. Collectively referred to as "The Infinity Saga," the splintered storylines generally focus on the original six Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Franchises are established, ancillary characters are introduced, and eventually, it all comes together and barrels toward the epic two-part conclusion of "Infinity War" and "Endgame." "Spider-Man: Far From Home" wraps things up and puts a nice, anti-climactic bow on the whole story. Then things go bananas.

Phase 4 kicked off back in 2021 with "Black Widow." The backward-facing story brought much-needed closure to "The Infinity Saga's" most underappreciated character, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Even with its nostalgic mindset, the film started laying the groundwork for future events by introducing us to new faces like fellow Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour).

From there, the MCU forged ahead on the film front by establishing two new franchises in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" before revisiting Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) well-established worlds. As these movies came out, a slew of Disney+ series were released in parallel, including "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," "What If...?", "Hawkeye," "Moon Knight," "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Between full-feature films and Disney+ shows, Phase 4 has been packed to the brim. There have been plenty of moments of closure and commentary on "Infinity Saga" storylines along the way. A handful of new characters were introduced into the fold, too. Throughout the increasing business, though, one question had to be answered: When should the phase wrap up so that Phase 5 of the "The Multiverse Saga" can begin? The answer has officially arrived in the form of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."