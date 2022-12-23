House Of The Dragon Fans Make It Clear How Much They Despise Criston Cole

The World of Ice and Fire, expertly crafted by author George R. R. Martin, can make fans feel incredibly strongly about the characters. It feels as if we are on either side of the vanguard. Love or hate them, the characters in "A Song of Ice and Fire" do not inspire indifference.

Based on the George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's "House of the Dragon" is the network's most recent adaptation of Martin's work. In season 1, we see the lines drawn between the Greens and the Blacks, making fans choose a side. Unsurprisingly, the Blacks are who most fans support, as this Reddit poll illustrates. Although Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock & Emma D'arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) are flawed characters, most fans feel inclined to support them over the Hightowers. However, the Greens have supporters. Another fan on Reddit, a Green supporter, wrote a thoughtful post discussing how most fans find it difficult to be impartial: "Both sides comprise flawed, grey characters, and the show has done a good job of telling their stories. They will go on to do vile, unspeakable things to each other, and yet very few of us are impartial; we all have a side that we're rooting for."

But even within both teams, there are characters people love more than others. Conversely, the opposite is also true: there are characters that fans hate more than others. One, in particular, may very well be the most despised character in the show.