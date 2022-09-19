House Of The Dragon Episode 5 Made Some Major Changes To Ser Criston Cole's Story From Fire And Blood

"House of the Dragon" Episode 5 saw Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) wrestling with his own inner demons, as he reconsidered his loyalty as the sworn sword of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), and as a member of the Kingsguard itself. Thus far, we've watched the Dornish-born Cole transform from a successful tourney knight to one of the most prominent warriors in all of Westeros ... though his rise to power has certainly come at a price.

Indeed, Episode 4 saw Cole forsaking his sworn vows as a knight of the Kingsguard in order to start an affair with Rhaenyra — placing both of their futures in grave danger, and muddying his honor as a knight. Although the secret relationship between Rhaenyra and her closest ally seemed almost inevitable from the first moment the two met, Episode 5 makes it clear that the affair has left Criston Cole wracked with guilt and self-loathing. At this point, it's extremely unclear exactly where his story will go from here.

Although it's worth noting that Cole's story within the series is already a major departure from his story in "Fire in Blood" (since that novel is constructed like a history book, and presents conflicting reports on the nature of Cole's relationship with Rhaenyra), it's fair to say that the show has thus far presented the major beats of his storyline in a relatively accurate and concise manner — though there are two major moments from Episode 5 which drastically change the nature of Cole's story.