House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Offers A Key Insight About Rhaenyra Targaryen

In 2019, HBO wrapped up "Game of Thrones," their flagship series which nabbed them 59 Emmys. Though the final season was met with mixed-to-negative reception — it holds a rotten 55% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes – it's impossible to ignore the impact the series has had on pop culture. The show quickly became a valuable property for HBO, which is why it's no surprise that a brand new journey to Westeros is set to air soon.

"House of the Dragon" will arrive later this summer, giving viewers an extended and intimate look at the history of George R. R. Martin's rich fantastical world. The prequel will focus on the downfall of the House Targaryen and is set approximately two centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones." In typical "Game of Thrones" fashion, we can expect a flurry of political and philosophical monologues, backstabbings, and the occasional dragon. Though plot details are slim on HBO's latest epic, the first trailer for "House of the Dragon" has teased the importance of Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy (as well as Milly Alcock, who portrays a younger version of the character). From what little we know, it seems clear that Princess Rhaenyra is vying for the throne.

With the release of the series imminent, D'Arcy has finally shed some light on their mysterious character.