Did Willow's Tony Revolori Just Tease That He Wants To Play Agent Venom In An Upcoming Spider-Man Film? - Exclusive

During an exclusive interview for his latest project, the new Disney+ series "Willow," Tony Revolori told Looper how much playing Flash Thompson in the MCU meant to him and expressed interest in reprising the role should the opportunity present itself. While Revolori's ideas for Flash's fate veer toward the character assuming a different identity, he only implied — but did not specifically clarify — what that identity was.

"I'd be honored if they did another 'Spider-Man' and they invited me back to reprise the character. I love him dearly," Revolori said. "I'd love to see him take on what he does in the comic books a little bit more, go into the Army and go through all that stuff, and eventually, hopefully, maybe at some point — fingers crossed — I get to don a suit myself. Regardless, I'd be happy to reprise the role, whatever direction they want to take. I trust them."

Revolori's reference to the Army and the "don the suit" remark in all likelihood means he'd like his character to take on Agent Venom, who originated in the Marvel Comics when Flash enlisted in the Army but lost his legs in combat. However, when Flash bonded with the Venom symbiote, the one-time bully of Peter Parker gained a new pair of legs and became a superhero himself: Agent Venom, a super soldier created by the secret military program Project Rebirth 2.0.

If Flash doesn't go down the Agent Venom route, Revolori said he'd be happy to continue to be a thorn in Peter Parker's side. "Always," Revolori enthused.

