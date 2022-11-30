Tony Revolori And Ellie Bamber Recall Their Mind-Blowing Experiences Filming Willow - Exclusive Interview

While they're new faces to the world of "Willow," actors Tony Revolori and Ellie Bamber have both made indelible impressions on several other film and TV projects over their careers in showbiz.

Seven years after his screen debut, Revolori's star began to rise as part of Wes Anderson's ensemble in the multi-Oscar-winning comedy "The Grand Budapest Hotel." Revolori landed his biggest role yet, however, in 2017 as Peter Parker's frenemy Flash Thompson in the first of three scene-stealing appearances in Tom Holland's MCU "Spider-Man" trilogy. Bamber's career, meanwhile, kicked off in 2012 in the British miniseries "A Mother's Son," and she's been working nonstop ever since. Among her impressive list of credits are starring roles opposite Lily James in the genre-bending horror-comedy "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" and a pivotal part opposite Isla Fisher in the crime thriller "Nocturnal Animals."

Now streaming on Disney+, "Willow" picks up 20 years after the events of the 1988 classic fantasy adventure film, and Warwick Davis reprises his role as the heroic Nelwyn sorcerer Willow Ufgood. Revolori stars as Graydon, a prince who is ambivalent about marrying Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz) — a move that would unite his parents' and Queen Sorsha's (Joanne Whalley) kingdoms.

The union is put on hold, however, when Kit's twin brother, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), is kidnapped. Feeling compelled to find Airk, Graydon and a kitchen maid named Dove (Bamber) join Kit and other members of a small fellowship to rescue the missing prince. Also vital to the fellowship's mission is Willow — who left the kingdom of Tir Asleen years before — but the fellowship must first convince him to join them.

Revolori and Bamber sat down with Looper for an exclusive interview, and the pair discussed the huge expectations that came along with the series. Revolori also weighed in on the future of his "Spider-Man" character Flash Thompson in the MCU.