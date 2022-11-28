Dempsey Bryk And Ruby Cruz Gush About Playing Madmartigan And Sorsha's Kids In Willow On Disney+ - Exclusive Interview

When it came to tackling their key roles in the new Disney+ series "Willow," Dempsey Bryk and Ruby Cruz were together presented a unique set of circumstances. Naturally, since "Willow" is a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy classic starring Warwick Davis in the title role, their work in the series came with an immediate set of expectations. On the flip side, since the series is set 20 years after the events of the original film, Byrk and Cruz also had the freedom to forge the identities of their characters, who are both new to the "Willow" universe.

But here's where things get complicated. Since Bryk plays Prince Airk and Cruz is Princess Kit — the twin children of legendary "Willow" film characters Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) — they knew comparisons to their famous screen parents were inevitable.

Debuting on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, "Willow" is the long-anticipated follow-up to the original film, which was directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard and based on a story by "Star Wars" icon George Lucas. The original "Willow" ended with the rescue of a special infant, Elora Danan (Kate and Ruth Greenfield), from the clutches of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), and in the new series — which is executive produced and written by Jon Kasdan — two decades have passed and Elora's whereabouts are a mystery.

Whalley reprises her role in the "Willow" series as Sorsha, who is now the queen of the Kingdom of Tir Asleen and the only person who knows Elora's location and true identity. However, Sorsha and her kingdom's peaceful existence is thrown into disarray with the kidnapping of Airk, so Kit, along with a fellowship of denizens from the kingdom, embarks on a mission to save her brother. If they are to succeed, they first need to locate Willow Ufgood (Davis), the Nelwyn sorcerer whose heroic actions saved the world a generation before.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Bryk and Cruz discussed the responsibility of picking up the original film's mantle, their hopes for Kilmer's return to the "Willow" universe, and their initial meetings with Davis.