Willow Stars Erin Kellyman And Amar Chadha-Patel Discuss The Surreal Feelings They Had Shooting The Series - Exclusive Interview

A new fellowship has formed, and it doesn't have anything to do with any rings of power. Instead, it's made up of a small band of characters in "Willow" — played by actors including Erin Kellyman and Amar Chadha-Patel — and their mission is to rescue a kidnapped prince. First, though, they will need to locate the storied Nelwyn sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis), who saved the world 20 years ago by preventing the menacing Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) from vanquishing the infant Elora Danan, a child prophesized to end the evil royal's reign.

That's the initial premise for the new Disney+ series "Willow," based on the classic 1988 fantasy movie from a story by Lucasfilm legend George Lucas. In addition to Davis, Joanne Whalley reprises her film role as Sorsha, the present queen of the kingdom of Tir Asleen and the mother of twins Prince Airk (Dempsey Byrk) and Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz). However, Tir Asleen is thrown into disarray when Airk is kidnapped, so the warriors Kit and Jade (Kellyman), along with Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori); a kitchen maid, Dove (Ellie Bamber); and a resourceful prisoner, Boorman (Chadha-Patel); form a fellowship and set off on horseback to find the missing prince. The mission won't be complete, however, unless they can enlist the magical presence of Willow Ufgood, who left the kingdom decades before.

Kellyman — who in 2021 played a pivotal supporting role in the MCU series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" — is no stranger to the Lucasfilm universe, having previously played Enfys Nest in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." With "Willow," she's back in good company, since "Solo" was directed by Howard and co-written by Jon Kasdan, who is the showrunner on the "Willow" series. Chadha-Patel has an equally impressive résumé, with starring roles in such series as "The Wheel of Time" and "The Third Day," as well as the film "Doom: Annihilation."

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Kellyman and Chadha-Patel discussed their work with Davis on "Willow," the film that may have led to Kellyman's casting, and the iconic characters that Chadha-Patel's Boorman is based on.