Babylon's Margot Robbie Gave Her Costar Diego Calva Real Injuries During A Fight Scene

Damien Chazelle is transporting audiences back to the so-called "golden age" of Hollywood with "Babylon."

With an Oscar for Best Director under his belt, Chazelle stands out as one of the most prolific creatives working today. His leverage has made him magnetic for some of Hollywood's prominent talents. Take a look at "Babylon's" cast and you'll find heavy-hitters after heavy-hitters. Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, and Samara Weaving are just some of the talent who are headlining Chazelle's latest.

While plot details are slim on how "Babylon" will unfold, a lot has been said about the film's chaos and debauchery. While speaking with Vanity Fair, Robbie opened up about how exciting "Babylon's" mayhem is. "What you see onscreen is the chaos of making a movie and how [expletive] it is, but also how it's just the greatest thing ever," Robbie told the outlet. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress had similar things to say about the filming process. "And, literally, filming it was the exact same thing. [Filming] was so unhinged and so fun and amazing and just absurd."

What was so fun, amazing, absurd, and chaotic about filming "Babylon"? Robbie has shed light on some of the antics she got up to on set, with one higlight involving giving costar Diego Calva real life injuries.