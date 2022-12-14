Willow Showrunner Jon Kasdan On How He's Been Formulating The Return Of Val Kilmer As Madmartigan For The Series - Exclusive

Since iconic actor Val Kilmer made his pivotal return as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the worldwide blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick," fans have speculated whether Kilmer could do the same for the new Disney+ series "Willow."

Set 20 years after the events of the 1988 Lucasfilm fantasy adventure classic "Willow," the action in the "Willow" series naturally involves Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley). Also at the center of the series are Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), the twins of Madmartigan (Kilmer) and Sorsha, who is now the queen of the kingdom of Tir Asleen. When Airk is kidnapped, a fellowship including Kit is formed to rescue her.

The interesting thing about the "Willow" series is that Madmartigan is often spoken about but his whereabouts are unknown. The storyline was no doubt designed that way out of respect for Kilmer, who in his documentary film "Val" chronicled how his speaking ability was severely affected by throat cancer. Kilmer showed how he can speak only by plugging the hole of a tube that was placed in his esophagus, and his whispered tones come out gravelly.

Despite Kilmer's health struggles, "Willow" writer and executive producer Jon Kasdan is determined to find a way for the actor to reprise Madmartigan. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Jon Kasdan addressed hopes for Madmartigan eventually making an appearance in the series, saying, "There's only one fan that wants to see him more than me, and it's Val Kilmer himself."

Noting how the return of Val Kilmer's beloved "Willow" character is "so built into the series' DNA," Kasdan said, "I've been thinking about the way in which Madmartigan will return constantly since the inception of this show and trying to find him the right space."