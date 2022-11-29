Willow Showrunner Jon Kasdan Discusses The Wow Factor Of Bringing Back Warwick Davis For The Disney+ Series - Exclusive Interview

The name Kasdan has had a massive impact on Hollywood in the past four decades, starting in 1980 when Lawrence Kasdan co-wrote the script to "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' "Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back." Since then, Kasdan has made invaluable contributions to Lucasfilm, penning the screenplays for "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and two more "Star Wars" films in the Skywalker saga: "Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" and "Episode VII: The Force Awakens."

While Lawrence Kasdan's wife, Meg Kasdan, has co-written and co-produced two films with her husband — who also directed such classics as "Body Heat," "The Big Chill," and "Silverado" — she's not the only member of the family who is familiar to Hollywood. Their oldest son, Jake Kasdan, has directed such smash hits as "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level," while their youngest son, Jon, broke into the business in 2000 by writing an episode for the hit comedy series "Freaks and Geeks."

Unlike his mother and brother, though, Jon Kasdan is the only member of the family to co-write a screenplay with Lawrence Kasdan for a Lucasfilm production, which came in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Now, it's Jon Kasdan's turn to fly solo for a project under the Lucasfilm banner with "Willow," a new streaming series set 20 years after the events of the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard and starring Warwick Davis.

Debuting on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, "Willow" finds Davis reprising his role as the titular character, who is sought by a fellowship from the Kingdom of Tir Asleen to find Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), who has been kidnapped by evil forces. The mission is important to the Nelwyn sorcerer since Airk is the son of his longtime friend Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and brother of Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz) — who is a member of the fellowship.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Kasdan, who wrote and developed the series, discussed his longtime admiration of the original film, his hopes to bring "Willow" film star Val Kilmer's Madmartigan into the series, and more.