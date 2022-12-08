DC Fans Are Feeling The Pain Over Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation

Following the news that "Wonder Woman 3" would no longer be moving forward, DC fans took to social media to mourn the project. "I'm devastated," u/accdaen commented on a r/DC_Cinematic subreddit post. "I know they're only movies but I went in to see 'Wonder Woman' when I was young and I'll never forget the feeling I had leaving the theatre."

Other fans echoed similar sentiments, arguing that the original "Wonder Woman" in 2017 deserves credit as the first DC Extended Universe movie to get an overwhelmingly positive critical reception. Indeed, the film was the first in the franchise to score above a 90 for critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and it remains the highest-rated entry in the franchise. "The first 'Wonder Woman' movie was so good that I think this is a capital crime," @Muwu tweeted. "Like if you were able to make a movie on that level, you deserve 3 movies made."

Some interpreted the cancellation as a response to the mixed critical reception toward 2020's "Wonder Woman: 1984." With an ominous sign for Patty Jenkins' "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" fresh in many minds, some feel that this ostensible backlash towards the director is unwarranted. "It sucks so much that Patty Jenkins made a massive comeback with the first 'Wonder Woman,' earned all this goodwill, and then turned in *one* movie with mixed reception and essentially lost everything between this and 'Rogue Squadron,'" @ZoeRoseBryant tweeted. "WW84 wasn't perfect by any means, but come on."