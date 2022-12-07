Henry Cavill's Superman Future Appears To Still Be Up In The Air

2022 has served as a year of massive shakeups for the movie and television future of DC Comics. The shifts began on a more dire note after the official merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, which included messy removals of content on HBO Max and the cancellation of planned DCEU projects such as a proposed "Batgirl" movie. Yet everything appeared to move on an upswing with the announcement of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the heads of DC Studios. The two have been mapping out the future of DC film and TV projects that could be interlocking and expanded as the MCU with Disney.

While no official details from Gunn and Safran's DC Universe Bible have officially been announced, fans initially thought that the revamped DCEU would include a welcome and familiar face. Actor Henry Cavill returned as Superman this year for a memorable mid-credits scene in "Black Adam." Shortly after that appearance, amidst fan-buzzing speculation, Cavill officially announced his return as Superman and teased a big future for the Last Son of Krypton. Unfortunately, it may not be such a smooth flight for Cavill's expected return, as thanks to reported plans from Gunn and Safran, the actor's Superman future might actually be up in the air.