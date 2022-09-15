Disney Flashes An Ominous Sign For Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

"Star Wars" fans have been waiting patiently for concrete news about the next "Star Wars" film since 2019, when "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiered in theaters. After that, the next "Star Wars" movie in the pipeline was director Patty Jenkins' movie about the Rogue Squadron.

The idea of a Rogue Squadron movie was exciting to many "Star Wars" fans of a certain age. The project was first announced back in December 2020 during Disney's Investor Day presentation. While plot details were being kept under wraps, it was known that the story would be about the elite fighter pilot squadron that appeared in "Return of the Jedi" and was the subject of a series of novels set in the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe.

When the project was announced, the "Wonder Woman" and "Wonder Woman: 1984" director explained in a Twitter video that making a Rogue Squadron movie was meaningful to her personally. As the daughter of a fighter pilot, she wanted to make the best fighter plane movie ever made. On top of that, Jenkins' film was set to be the first "Star Wars" film helmed by a female director.

Despite that promising setup, Disney just made a decision that casts the Rogue Squadron movie's future in doubt.