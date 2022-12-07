It Sounds Like Netflix Is Steering Clear Of Getting Into The Sports Business

Netflix has been looking to try new things to offer its subscribers more than just engaging shows and movies with innovative additions to its stacked library of content like interactive specials, video games, and even live comedy shows. But the streaming powerhouse doesn't seem very interested in the topic of live sports.

The competition between streaming services is really heating up, with each outfit looking for new ways to increase their subscriber numbers. One way the oversaturated market of streaming platforms is looking to accomplish this ambitious task is by adding live sports to their lineup. Several prominent players battling screen dominance have already adapted to this trend. Amazon's Prime Video has a deal with the National Football League for Thursday Night Football (via CNBC), Apple TV+ has linked up with Major League Baseball for Friday night games (via LA Times), and Peacock has added the World Wrestling Entertainment organization onto its platform (via Bleacher Report). But not every contender in the war for the streaming throne is jumping on the live sports bandwagon.

While Netflix has a number of sports-related content for its subscribers to enjoy, like movies, documentaries, TV shows, and docuseries, it does not possess any kind of live sporting events. Some people may be under the impression that the popular streamer could go big on actual athletics at some point, but unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case.