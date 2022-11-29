Netflix's Wednesday Just Turned Stranger Things' Debut Week Record Upside Down

Jenna Ortega's take as the titular character on the Netflix streaming series "Wednesday" is clearly resonating with fans. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 holds a Fresh status of 70% with critics, but what's infinitely more impressive is the recent incarnation of the "Addams Family" racking up an 88% audience score. And the performance of the show's eight-episode debut has landed the show squarely atop Netflix's Global Top 10.

The show's success shouldn't surprise anyone, though, because of the previous innovations which came courtesy of the series' showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Gough and Millar pulled off a similar feat with another iconic character in the early 2000s, which is when they brought a fresh new angle to DC Comics' Superman on the hit television series, "Smallville." As they had done with Clark Kent (Tom Welling), Gough and Millar wanted to explore Wednesday Addams' teenage years.

"We were looking for a character who frankly was iconic but hadn't been explored before," Gough said while discussing the genesis of "Wednesday" during an interview (via CNBC Television). "Sort of what we did with 'Smallville.' And we came up with, you know, teenage Wednesday Addams in boarding school." The creators' concept clearly seems to have paid off. However, did you know "Wednesday" just made mincemeat out of a record once held by "Stranger Things?"