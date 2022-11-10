Netflix Will Air Its First Live Comedy Show With An Upcoming Chris Rock Special
Since Netflix begans streaming programming directly to viewers in 2007, the network has taken the lead from Comedy Central and HBO with regards to producing original stand up comedy specials. Among the comedians who have been featured on one of Netflix's many such productions are Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Trevor Noah, Anthony Jeselnik, Ali Wong, Mo Amer, Felipe Esparza, Hannah Gadsby, and Steve Martin and Martin Short. Netflix claims to have released one new special each week since 2017 (via Tudum) and has even added classic stand up specials like Eddie Murphy's "Raw" and Richard Pryor's 1979 classic "Live in Concert" to its library in the years since it went from mail-order novelty to global streaming leader.
With such an extensive catalog already available from a tremendous variety of performers, one might think that there is no new ground left to be broken for the streaming stalwart. But Chris Rock, who has already appeared in one of his own Netflix specials, inked a huge deal with the network a few years back and one of the projects they have planned will be a first for Netflix.
Chris Rock's upcoming Netflix special will be the first one to air live
While Netflix' existing specials cover a wide range of styles and eras, until now they have all been pre-recorded at a club or theater in front of a live audience and later aired on the streaming platform. But Chris Rock's upcoming special — the second in the two-program, $40 million deal he signed with Netflix more than six years ago — will be the first to air live on Netflix as it happens, reportedly sometime next year.
Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, is thrilled to have Rock on board for the special project. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," he told Variety. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch." While Netflix will have to make some tweaks in its production process to make this happen, it should be an exciting moment for Netflix, Rock, and his fans.