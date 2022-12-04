Rian Johnson Pushes For Glass Onion To Get Another Theatrical Run

Following the success of films such as "Looper" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Rian Johnson kicked off one of the most delightfully unexpected franchises in 2019 with the debut of "Knives Out." A brand new whodunit series following the exploits of master detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), the latest installment, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," premiered in theaters on November 23, 2022.

Trading in the murder mystery of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) for the attempted murder of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), "Glass Onion" has been widely praised as another strong entry in an already beloved series. In addition to Craig and Norton, the film features an all-star cast of performers, including Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, and many more.

One notable shift in the move from "Knives Out" to "Glass Onion" is the addition of Netflix into the mix. Johnson inked a noteworthy deal with the streamer for two sequels, shifting away from Lionsgate, the primary distributor of the original film. The film only had a week-long theatrical run over the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of its December 23 debut on Netflix. Thankfully, Johnson has confirmed that he is actively working on trying to secure another theatrical run for "Glass Onion" so more people can have a chance to see it on the big screen.